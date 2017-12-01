MARAGA in trouble as UHURU/ RUTO revisit decision nullifying their win in August – NJOKI NDUNG’U for Chief Justice

Friday December 29, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has made good his threat to revisit the Supreme Court’s decision that nullified his victory in the August 8th General Elections.





Sources indicate that already a multiple agency team has swung into action and are already investigating the matter with the Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki, at the centre of the investigations.





Nyaikai is the chief suspect in the...



