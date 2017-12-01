List of Pastorpreneurs in Kenya, they just want your money, Please resist these churches in the list.

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - These days, Kenyan churches have been turned into businesses.





We have so many fake preachers who use God’s word to steal from their gullible followers.





They are called Pastorpreneurs because they only care about their stomachs.





Here is a list of 40 Kenyan Pastorpreneurs.





Don’t waste your time going to their churches.





See the list in the next page



