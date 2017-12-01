Lethal Dandora thug attacks a passenger in a matatu, steals phone and is busy flossing it on FB (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 28 December 2017 - His name is Kevo, one of the most dangerous thugs in Dandora.

He recently attacked a passenger in a matatu plying the Dandora route with his friend, Sammy, who is also a dangerous thug.

They stole a phone from the passenger which he is busy flossing on social media.

Dreaded cop Hessy has warned him to prepare a coffin.

