KISII Jubilee lawmakers tell UHURU to swallow his pride and talk with RAILA ODINGA! Kenya is headed to the dogs

Friday, December 29, 2017 - A section of Jubilee Party leaders from Kisii and Nyamira Counties have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sit down with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and chart the way forward for this country.





Gusii leaders led by Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Jerusha Mose, Woman Representative Nyamira County said that the negotiations will be for the benefits of Kenyans.





“This debate should end once and…



