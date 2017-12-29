KIAMBU electorate elected dogs as their Governor and Deputy - WAITITU and NYORO exchange ‘fists’ in public

KIAMBU electorate elected dogs as their Governor and Deputy - WAITITU and NYORO exchange ‘fists’ in publicPolitics 07:20
Friday December 29, 2017 - There was drama in Kiambu County on Thursday when Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, exchanged fists with his deputy, James Nyoro.
Waititu, who is known in Kenya’s social circles as Baba Yao, is said to have thrown the first blow as he introduced Nyoro to the people.
“Let me now introduce my deputy who is Mr Nyoro, although he scolds me a lot,” Waititu shocked residents.
A rather displeased Nyoro took to the podium where he…
katiba shud be amended to do away with deputy gavana...
waititu will not jave impact at all since ....all monies goes to pay salaries....
can waitutu solve the kiambu town coucil house problem.....the tag war has draged for long........imagina hawajalipa tent for over 5yrs....since case in court...
Greedy kenyans only after contracts where thry will benefit...