KIAMBU electorate elected dogs as their Governor and Deputy - WAITITU and NYORO exchange ‘fists’ in public

Friday December 29, 2017 - There was drama in Kiambu County on Thursday when Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, exchanged fists with his deputy, James Nyoro.





Waititu, who is known in Kenya’s social circles as Baba Yao, is said to have thrown the first blow as he introduced Nyoro to the people.





“Let me now introduce my deputy who is Mr Nyoro, although he scolds me a lot,” Waititu shocked residents.





A rather displeased Nyoro took to the podium where he…



