Kenyans were wrong! CHEBUKATI reveals one mistake that Kenyans made and you won’t believe it! Especially RAILA’s NASA

Friday December 29, 2017 - Independent Electoral Boundaries (IEBC) CEO, Wafula Chebukati, has opened up on what he believes is the mistake Kenyans made about him during and after the controversial elections.





At first, Chebukati said Kenyans thought he was too calm handle the hotly contested General Elections.





This claim was corroborated by former IEBC Commissioner, Roselyne Akombe, who divulged that the chair had lost control of the commission because he did not command support from the commissioners.





“Chairman Chebukati is a very well-meaning person.”





“He has...



