Kenya Airways blasted for their nonsense during flight announcements please! Don’t brag to us about thieves

Sunday, December 24, 2017 - Kenya Airways is on the spot over their attitude during flight announcements whenever a senior Government official is on board.

Apparently, the stewards make sure they announce to all passengers on board that they are flying with a ‘GOK VVIP’

 Some passengers find this unnecessary and makes others uncomfortable being in ‘confined places with thieves’

 Over to you KQ, go slow on the namedropping - a dissatisfied customer is a lost customer.

  1. Anonymous
    24 December 2017 at 12:39

    those regime fraudster should not be announced at all. they should be using the presidential jet cos it's under used but only used to fly fraudsters and cartels.

   

