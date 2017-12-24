Kenya Airways blasted for their nonsense during flight announcements please! Don’t brag to us about thieves

Kenya Airways blasted for their nonsense during flight announcements please! Don’t brag to us about thievesEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, News, Politics 11:30
Sunday, December 24, 2017 - Kenya Airways is on the spot over their attitude during flight announcements whenever a senior Government official is on board.
Apparently, the stewards make sure they announce to all passengers on board that they are flying with a ‘GOK VVIP’
Some passengers find this unnecessary and makes others uncomfortable being in ‘confined places with thieves’
Over to you KQ, go slow on the namedropping - a dissatisfied customer is a lost customer.
those regime fraudster should not be announced at all. they should be using the presidential jet cos it's under used but only used to fly fraudsters and cartels.