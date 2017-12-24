Kenya Airways blasted for their nonsense during flight announcements please! Don’t brag to us about thieves

Sunday, December 24, 2017 - Kenya Airways is on the spot over their attitude during flight announcements whenever a senior Government official is on board.





Apparently, the stewards make sure they announce to all passengers on board that they are flying with a ‘GOK VVIP’



Some passengers find this unnecessary and makes others uncomfortable being in ‘confined places with thieves’



Over to you KQ, go slow on the namedropping - a dissatisfied customer is a lost customer.



