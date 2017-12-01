KALENJINs tell RAILA ODINGA to stop this madness of swearing himself as the People’s President! UHURU will hang you

KALENJINs tell RAILA ODINGA to stop this madness of swearing himself as the People’s President! UHURU will hang you00:00
..support the Government in its development agenda.
“We are asking the right honourable Raila Odinga to put the country above his ambitions.”
“There is a legally-installed Government, and his plans to swear himself in are illegal.”
“He should focus on his legacy,’’ said Kabage.
But in a fast rejoinder, Raila Odinga through his spokesman, Salim Lone, insisted that his swearing-in plans are firmly on course despite a plea by the elders.
