Just like our DENNIS OLIECH, ex-Arsenal star, EMMANUEL EBOUE, opens up after going broke and begs for help.

Former Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, rose from rags-to-to riches and is back to rags again.





The 34-year old Ivorian, used to make millions in the Premier League but is now sleeping on his friend's floor, washing his clothes by hand and hiding from cops.





Eboue played for Premier League giants, Arsenal, for seven years before moving to Turkish side, Galatasaray, in 2011.





Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Eboue said:





“Every day I wash my jeans, my clothes, everything. My hands are hard. As though I have been working on a farm.





“Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door.





"I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the...



