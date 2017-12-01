Jobs and Vacancies in Safepak, Kenya

Safepak Limited



Job Title: Customer Service Representative



Reporting To: Sales & Admin Manager



Responsibilities

· Managing incoming calls and customer service inquiries

· Identifying and assessing customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction.

· Writing down customer orders and issue the orders to dispatch

· Ensuring that Payments for cash sales are done before receipts for any order are generated.

· Coordinate on delivery of customer’s order to ensure all the deliveries have been done on time.

· Give instructions in the evening to ensure that all trucks have been loaded in the evening for the morning deliveries.

· Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication.

· Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools

· Meet personal/customer service team sales targets and call handling quotas

· Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution, keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents.

· Follow communication procedures, guidelines and policies

· Recommends potential products to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs. Prepares product reports by collecting and analyzing customer information. Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

· Take the extra mile to engage customers.

Skills and Competencies

· Diploma/ Degree in any business course

· 1-2 years of Experience in a dynamic environment

· Must be mature, result Oriented, keen to details and be able to commit themselves fully to the duties assigned.

· Should posse’s excellent communication, organization and interpersonal skills.

· Must be 27 years and above.

Salary 25,000/=



Ladies only.









Job Title: Assistant Factory Manager



General Responsibilities / Duties

· Overall In charge of supporting activities for the Plant and handling day to day administrative issues.

· Responsible for entire supporting functions to run the production smoothly.

· Inventory planning for smooth production process.

· Shift change over screening and overseeing.

· Emergency Preparedness and response in liaison with systems.

· Correction and Corrective Action Plans i.e. equipment maintenance, Calibrations etc.

· Overseeing and Coordinating with Contractors.

· Documentation - Maintaining MIS & Record Keeping.

· Daily man power planning in both shifts and manpower management.

· Co-ordination with external agencies related to services e.g Rentokil, fire tech.

· Compliance of schedule maintenance and maintain hygienic working conditions.

· Co-ordination with Internal Departments for Any Need.

· Risk Analysis

· Ensure all the legal statutory requirements are fully filled OSH, NEMA, Certificate and Medical check.

· Ensure timely and proper issuance of the PPE to the staff.

· Ensure lighting, weighing scales, conveyors, ladders and trolleys are in good working conditions.

· Control over housekeeping, cleaning and maintenance of the plant at all times

· Compliance of legal requirement. Compliance to ISO 9001, ISO 14000 & ISO 22000 and All other Procedures.

Qualification & Skills

· Degree or diploma in any Science related field.

· Training in ISO, FSSC, Health & Safety or Hygiene

· K.C.S.E – C

· Mature

· Strong Personality

· Good Communication Skills, Good Management Skills and Good Supervisory Skills

· Ladies only

Pay is 25,000/-