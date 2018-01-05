Jobs and Vacancies in GAWASCO, Kenya

Garissa Water and Sewerage Company (GAWASCO) is an agency of County Government of Garissa mandated to distribute water and offer sanitation services in Garissa town and its environs.



In order to ensure the Company delivers on its mandate, we now seek to recruit a high caliber, results oriented and self driven professional who will provide leadership and strategic direction in the capacity of the following post:





Finance and Administration Manager







Job Summary: Reporting to the Managing Director, the Finance and Administration Manager is responsible for designing, planning and Coordinating all aspects of financial management, administration, Human resource and procurement at the institution and advice the Management and the Board on the institution’s financial plans.



Key Responsibilities

· Design and develop financial policies and strategies and co-ordinates their effective implementation to ensure compliance and general review.

· Advise the Managing Director and the Board on effective ways of maintaining adequate liquidity to finance the operations of the institution.

· Design and manage the implementation of effective cash office systems for cashiering services, proper recording and billing and devise a mechanism of automating revenue collection.

· Supervise the preparation of payroll and payment of salaries ensuring that appropriate statutory deductions are made and remitted to respective authorities.

· Design and implement appropriate controls with regard to debt and credit management, assets management, tariffs, charge rates, and all tax matters of the institution.

· Guide, lead and manage the staff in the department.

· Co-ordinate, guide and assist the Heads of Departments in the preparation and evaluation of all departmental annual budgets to consolidate the same into the institution budget and create systems and procedures for monitoring performance against budget.

· Co-ordinate and supervise the preparation of Management and Financial information including the establishment and maintenance of effective control systems for preparation of Monthly, quarterly and year end management.

· To manage, in conjunction with the Managing Director, staff contracts and HR matters.

· Perform treasury management activities and manages the institution’s bank accounts, loans and other financial instruments and investment portfolio with a view to effective cash-flow management.

· To be responsible for the Company’s IT resources, maintaining and implementation

· Ensure provision of timely and high quality client services; Develop new innovations in service provision; Carry out customer surveys and propose improvements from feedback received;

· Liaise with the Treasury, Auditor General (Corporations) and parent Ministry for Coordination of financial and accounting matters.

· Prepare annual financial statements and forward to the National Audit Office.

· Custodian of the Company strategic plans. Follow up and monthly monitoring of the strategy implementation.

· Any other duties as may be assigned by Managing Director as required by exigencies from time to time.

Qualifications, Competencies and Experience

· Degree in Finance or related course

· CPA (K) or its equivalent

· MBA in Finance, Accounting or Strategic Management is added advantage

· Over 5 years’ work experience with at least 2 years as a Finance Manager Experience

· Must have excellent understanding of the Kenyan water sector reforms

· Knowledge of International Accounting Standards

· Familiarity with Kenyan regulations and practices especially in finance & human resources









Technical Service Manager









Job Summary: Reporting to the Managing Director, the position holder will plan, direct, co-ordinate, control and manage the Company’s operations and maintenance of infrastructure in order to supply water and sewerage services to the required standards and in compliance with the Company’s policy while cost saving and surpassing targets.



Duties and Responsibilities

· Developing and reviewing departmental policies, strategies and action plans that are in keeping with overall mission and objectives of GAWASCO.

· Coordinate all technical matters relating to corporate planning, design and implementation of water and sewerage services

· Co-ordinating of rehabilitation, augmentation and extension works on the water supply and sewerage infrastructure.

· Producing and supplying high quality water to customers in an effective and efficient manner and in compliance with the legal as well as firm’s provisions.

· Proper collection, treatment and disposal of sewerage in accordance with legal and Trust’s provisions and at minimal costs.

· Developing a customer focus to provision of services.

· Managing the Company’s assets through effective maintenance and repairs. installation and replacement as well as undertaking technical audits.

· Preparing comprehensive departmental reports, including engineering budgets to facilitate decision-making.

· Responsible for developing the departmental staff through supervision. appraising and identifying their training and development needs.

· Ensure design and construction standards are adhered to and maintained.

· Any other duties assigned by the supervisor

Person Specifications

· BSc holder in Civil or Water Engineering from a recognized university and preferably registered by the Engineer’s Registration Board (ERB) and/or member of Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK).

· Minimum 8 years’ experience in successful operation and maintenance of water supply and sewerage infrastructure and having demonstrated high standard of professional competence and administrative ability.

· Must have excellent understanding of the Kenyan water sector reforms;

· Computer literacy a must, including use of relevant engineering software.

· Knowledge of GIS system will be an added advantage.

How to Apply





All applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity by submitting clearance certificates from:

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption commission (EACC)

· Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

· Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

· Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Interested candidates who fit the above criteria and are eligible to apply should send their application letter and updated CV in one document clearly marked the position you are applying for to





The Chairman

Garissa Water Service Company

P.O Box 1088-70100

Garissa,





Email address: chairman@garissawater.co.ke





so as to reach him not later January 5, 2018.



