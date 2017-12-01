Internal Auditor Job in Kenya

We are a medium sized Company based in Koru, Kisumu County, and we are in need of a qualified, experienced and self-driven professional to fill the position of an Internal Auditor .





The Job holder will be responsible for ensuring that the organization has proper internal controls and ensures that both financial & non-financial procedures and processes are put in place and complied with.









He/she will be responsible to the Directors and will also provide advisory functions to top management on matters relating to organizational Audits and risks.



Qualifications

· Bachelor of Commerce/Finance/Accounting/Economics.

· Professional Accounting qualification (CPA (K) / ACCA.

· Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Auditing practice.

· People Management/Supervisory Skills.

How to Apply





Applications to be submitted with a detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates & testimonials, current and expected salary & benefits, to the postal or email address below by 31st December 2017



The Human Resources Manager,

Homa Lime Co. Ltd,

Private Bag,

KORU.

40104