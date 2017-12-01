Internal Auditor Job in Kenya

Internal Auditor Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:50
We are a medium sized Company based in Koru, Kisumu County, and we are in need of a qualified, experienced and self-driven professional to fill the position of an Internal Auditor.
The Job holder will be responsible for ensuring that the organization has proper internal controls and ensures that both financial & non-financial procedures and processes are put in place and complied with.
He/she will be responsible to the Directors and will also provide advisory functions to top management on matters relating to organizational Audits and risks.
Qualifications
· Bachelor of Commerce/Finance/Accounting/Economics.
· Professional Accounting qualification (CPA (K) / ACCA.
· Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Auditing practice.
· People Management/Supervisory Skills.
How to Apply
Applications to be submitted with a detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates & testimonials, current and expected salary & benefits, to the postal or email address below by 31st December 2017
The Human Resources Manager,
Homa Lime Co. Ltd,
Private Bag,
KORU.
40104
Email: info@homalime.com