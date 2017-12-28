I will not tolerate corruption in your Government – WANDAYI warns UHURU and RUTO now that he is the PAC Chair

Thursday December 28, 2017 - Newly elected Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Opiyo Wandayi, has warned Jubilee leaders of tough times ahead with his new job .





Speaking in Ugenya on Thursday during his first public appearance as the PAC chairman, Wandayi said his committee will restore sanity in the use of public funds.





Wandayi said that his goal is to tame corruption and that "it will not be business as usual" so deals that have "ruined development under Jubilee Party" are…



