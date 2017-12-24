I will not approve RAILA’s People’s Assembly motion, it is nonsense and gibberish to me - Kwale Governor, SALIM MVURYA.

Sunday December 24, 2017 - Kwale County Governor, Salim Mvurya, has said he will not approve the People’s Assembly motion passed by Kwale County Assembly.





Already 13 Counties have passed the motion to prepare for NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to be sworn in as President using the Assemblies.





But speaking on Saturday , Mvurya who is the Council of Governors Chairman castigated MCAs behind the creation of the People's Assembly saying they…



