How my friend and his WIFE were hijacked by 7 armed thugs inside Kenya Mpya Bus on Thika Road, “Nkama Movie”

NOTICE!!THIKA ROAD/KENYA MPYA HIJACKERS





I write this not only as a concerned citizen but a frequent user of this supper Highway and Kenya Mpya buses (who just r esumed work the other day after their license was revoked).





So this friend of mine together with his lovely wife went to Kenya Mpya's Munyu road stage around 10pm boarded the Kenya Mpya bus en route to Juja (where I also stay).





With all the passengers on their seats the bus left for Thika.





The time for the conductor came and he did what they do best, collecting fare from evidently tired passengers.





When the bus got to Roysambu, some of the passengers(who turned to be the hijackers) stood up dashing out their weapons of trade,some knives and a pistol (my friend wasn't sure whether it was a fake), the…



