How a family sold all they had and gave money to Prophet OWUOR after he lied to them that the world is ending.

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - Six years ago, controversial city prophet, David Owuor, lied to a family that a rapture was about to happen any time and convinced them to sell all they had and give him all the money.





It has been 6 years now and the world has not ended.





The once rich family is totally poor after falling into Owuor’s trap.





In fact, they have been reduced to beggars.





Read this and be careful with false prophets like David Owuor.





They are worse than murderers.