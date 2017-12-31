Over 30 people DEAD in Horror crash at the Migaa blackspot on the busy Nakuru-Eldoret highway. Oh! GOD! (PHOTOs)

Sunday, 31 December 2017 - Another grisly accident has claimed lives of more than 30 people and 18 others seriously injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck at the Migaa blackspot on the busy Nakuru-Eldoret highway.





The accident happened at 2am as Nairobi-bound bus belonging to Matunda bus company collided with a truck.





This is about 3km from the scene of another accident which claimed 20 lives on December 12.





This brings the number of lives lost through road carnage in December alone to over 250.





See photos below and reactions.







