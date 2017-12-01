HII NI MCHEZO! Ex-KTN journalist shares PHOTOs of the shoddy job done on the hyped road ALFRED MUTUA recently built.

Sunday, 31 December 2017 - Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, recently caused a stir on social media after he shared photos of a 21 KM road he is building under his Maendelo Chap Chap campaign.





Mutua claims that he was building 1Km within 10 minutes but it’s clear those building the road did a shoddy job.





Alfred Mutua is obsessed with publicity at the expense of taxpayer’s money.





Ex-KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, went to inspect the much hyped road and shared the photos online.





Mutua should stop playing with our minds.





This is a shoddy job.





See photos.





Look at these photos in the next page



