HII NI MCHEZO! Ex-KTN journalist shares PHOTOs of the shoddy job done on the hyped road ALFRED MUTUA recently built.

Sunday, 31 December 2017 - Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, recently caused a stir on social media after he shared photos of a 21 KM road he is building under his Maendelo Chap Chap campaign.

Mutua claims that he was building 1Km within 10 minutes but it’s clear those building the road did a shoddy job.

Alfred Mutua is obsessed with publicity at the expense of taxpayer’s money.

Ex-KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, went to inspect the much hyped road and shared the photos online.





Mutua should stop playing with our minds.

This is a shoddy job.

See photos.

