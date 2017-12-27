Here is MOHAMED ALI’s message to RAILA ODINGA! Some NASA supporters will say he is UHURU/ RUTO’s mole

Here is MOHAMED ALI’s message to RAILA ODINGA! Some NASA supporters will say he is UHURU/ RUTO’s molePolitics 09:13
Wednesday December 27, 2017 - Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, has asked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to stop this madness of swearing himself as President and start preaching peace.
Speaking to locals in Nyali on Tuesday, Moha said that unity among all Kenyans and leaders will see the country prosper.
The first time MP said that the tribal divisions among Kenyans has hampered development and…
use and damp is babus fashion ......but jicho pevu is darling of people...
mchawi atachukuwa bible akuwe nani...akili ndogo...ni ojinga..
umemalizia wale watu walikuwa wamekamata chini ili umalize...babu like sudus...