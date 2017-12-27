Here is MOHAMED ALI’s message to RAILA ODINGA! Some NASA supporters will say he is UHURU/ RUTO’s mole

09:13

Wednesday December 27, 2017 - Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, has asked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to stop this madness of swearing himself as President and start preaching peace.


Speaking to locals in Nyali on Tuesday, Moha said that unity among all Kenyans and leaders will see the country prosper.

The first time MP said that the tribal divisions among Kenyans has hampered development and…

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    27 December 2017 at 12:16

    use and damp is babus fashion ......but jicho pevu is darling of people...

  2. Anonymous
    27 December 2017 at 12:17

    mchawi atachukuwa bible akuwe nani...akili ndogo...ni ojinga..

  3. Anonymous
    27 December 2017 at 12:18

    umemalizia wale watu walikuwa wamekamata chini ili umalize...babu like sudus...

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno