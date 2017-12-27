Here is MOHAMED ALI’s message to RAILA ODINGA! Some NASA supporters will say he is UHURU/ RUTO’s mole

Wednesday December 27, 2017 - Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, has asked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to stop this madness of swearing himself as President and start preaching peace.





Speaking to locals in Nyali on Tuesday , Moha said that unity among all Kenyans and leaders will see the country prosper.





The first time MP said that the tribal divisions among Kenyans has hampered development and…



