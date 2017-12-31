Here is the man who killed MUSANDO! UHURU knows him well via his dad! He was ‘possibly’ the man who took his car to TRM

Sunday December 31, 2017 - A KTN investigative piece has revealed the identity of the man who lured slain IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando, to death just weeks to the August 8th General Elections.





Msando together with his Mpango wa Kando, Caroline Ngumbu, were found dead at a coffee farm in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.





According to Msando’s family, Dan Kinyua was the last person who was seen with him hours before he met his untimely death.





Kinyua, an IT boss of a city firm which is said to have been interested with tenders in IEBC, is…



