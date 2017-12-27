Here is DUALE’s message to RAILA ODINGA! They might kill him early next year! UHURU/ RUTO are not joking

Wednesday December 27, 2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has asked NASA supporters to move on and stop being fooled by their leader, Raila Odinga, with false hopes that he will be sworn in as President.





Speaking to Garissa Town locals on Monday , Duale who is also the Garissa Town MP accused Raila of 'torturing' his supporters psychologically with hopes of an illegal swearing-in that will never take place.





He said that Raila will…



