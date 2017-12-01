Government Jobs in Kenya - Tana River

Republic of Kenya

Tana River County Government

Office of the County Public Service Board

Vacancy Announcement

The County Public Service Board of Tana River wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:-

County Secretary

J/G ‘T’

One (1) Post

Terms of service: contract

Salary: As prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Head of the County Public Service and Secretary to the County Executive Committee;

2. Responsible for arranging the business and keeping the minutes of the County Executive Committee;

3. Ensure efficient management of resources;

4. Co-ordination of County Government Programmes;

5. Interpret, disseminate and oversee implementation of National and County Government Policies;

6. Convey the decisions of the Executive Committee to appropriate persons or authorities;

7. Provide direction and guidance to public officers in the County; and

8. Perform any other duties as directed by the County Executive Committee.

Requirement for Appointment

1. Be a Kenyan Citizen;

2. Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree from a University recognized in Kenya;

3. Have not less than ten (10) years of experience in administration and management;

4. Possess adequate knowledge of organization and functions of government;

5. A relevant masters degree from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

6. Have a thorough knowledge of the structural, legislative and regulatory framework of the public service;

7. Proof of registration with the relevant professional body will be an added advantage;

8. Be computer literate; and

9. Satisfy the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.









Director Supply Chain Management Services

J/G ‘R’

One (1) Post

Terms of service: contract

Salary: As prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Initiating policy review on procedures rules and regulations;

2. Ensuring preparation of procurement plans in the Departments;

3. Operationalization of e-government procurement strategies and inventory management;

4. Advising on Outsourcing of the procurement and disposal function of goods and services;

5. Participating in development and preparation of specific departmental procurement and inventory manuals;

6. Providing guidelines in safety and security of stores;

7. Ensuring timely disclosure of information on procurement opportunities and awarded contracts;

8. Ensuring cordial supplier relationships;

9. Preparing budgets and Procurement work plans;

10. Developing and reviewing performance targets and agreements.

11. Participating in negotiations with suppliers of goods, works and services

12. Reviewing of contract documents;

13. Maintaining of professional standards and practices in the procurement function;

14. Dissemination of market and financial information;

15. Participating in project design and implementation;

16. Designing of training programmes for Supply Chain Management personnel.

17. Ensuring adherence to the laid down procedures, rules and regulations;

18. Analyzing the impact of Supply Chain Management Policies, Rules and Regulations;

19. Advising the Accounting Officers on Supply Chain Management standards;

20. Advising the County on Supply Chain Management matters and interpreting of other laws and statutes that impact on Supply Chain Management matters; and

21. Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

1. Served in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of ten (10) years.

2. A Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following: – Commerce, Business Administration, Economics, Procurement and Supplies Management, Marketing, Law or their equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

3. A Masters Degree in any of the following :- Procurement and Supply Management, Business Administration, Commerce, Logistics and Supply Chain Management or any other relevant field from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

4. Demonstrated professional competence, administrative, capabilities and initiative in the general organization and management of the supply Chain Management function and possess thorough understanding of Supply Chain Management issues and emerging Supply Chain Management trends and techniques.









Sub-County Administrator

J/G ‘Q’

One (1) Post

Terms of service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary: As prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Duties and responsibilities

1. Reporting to the Chief Officer, Public Service Management;

2. Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative function in the Sub- County;

3. Developing sub County Policies and Development Plans;

4. Liaise with Sub-County National Government offices;

5. Ensuring effective service delivery;

6. Coordinating development activities to empower the community;

7. Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of public service;

8. Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of service;

9. Building community cohesion in the sub-county; and

10. Exercising of any other functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board or any other authority.

Requirement for appointment

1. Be a Kenyan citizen;

2. Be a holder of at least a first degree from a University recognized in Kenya;

3. Served in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of five (5) years;

4. Demonstrate a thorough understanding of devolution, the County Development Objectives and Vision 2030.

5. Be a computer literate ; and

6. Satisfy the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.









Deputy Director, Finance

Job `Q’

One (1) Post

Terms of service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary: As prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Duties and responsibilities

1. Systematic scheduling of expenditures consistent with work Plans;

2. Contract liability projections for the identification and budgeting of contractual and legal financial obligations;

3. Budget planning, preparation and implementation;

4. Coordinating the preparation of annual work plans, Procurement plans and cash management;

5. Advising the Accounting Officers on financial management matters;

6. Coordinating the preparation of Departmental Public Expenditure Reviews and the sector reports;

7. Coordinate the allocation of resources among a number of Departments;

8. Provide leadership in Budget Management to a number of officers who are in charge of departments;

9. Take charge of all matters pertaining to the budget, including Preparation printing and submission of the estimates to County assembly;

10. Deal with County assembly questions and issues pertaining to Expenditure, monitoring and control;

11. Advise the county treasury on Budget Management; and

12. Assess the risk involved in new and existing budget policies.

Requirement for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

i. Served in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of ten (10) years; Bachelor’s degree in any of the following areas: Commerce (Finance option), Economics, Business Administration, Business Management or Finance or any other related qualification from a recognized university;

ii. Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA), Economics, Finance, Commerce or in a financial related discipline from a recognized university will be an added advantage;

iii. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) K or Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

iv. Shown outstanding capability in Financial Management; and

v. Attended strategic leadership Development Programme course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution.





Assistant Director Human Resource Management & Development

Job Group ‘P’

Three (3) Posts

Terms of service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary: As prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Duties and Responsibilities

i. Assist in planning, organizing, administration and control of activities in Human Resource department.

ii. Analyzing the utilization of Human Resource in the department and advising on proper deployment;

iii. Making proposals on Human Resource Planning and Succession Management.

iv. Analyzing staff performance and Career Progression and making appropriate recommendations;

v. Reviewing Human Resource Management and Development Policies;

vi. Ensuring correct interpretation and implementation of Human Resource Management and Development Policies, Rules and Regulations including those relating to Pensions, Salary Administration, Labour Laws and other statutes relating to Human Resource Management and Development;

vii. Co-ordinating all Human Resource Management and Development matters in a Department;

viii. Forecast of skills requirements and preparing training budgets;

ix. Assisting in preparation of training Projections and maintaining up-to-date Human Resource Development Statistics for a department.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

i. Served in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of five (5) years;

ii. Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences in Human Resource Management / Development, Industrial Relations, Labour Relations or any other relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

iii. Masters degree in Human Resource Management/Industrial Relations/Public or Business Administration/Government or any other relevant qualification from a recognized institution will be an added advantage; and

iv. Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: www.tanariver.go.ke attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three referees, and other relevant testimonials to:-

The Board Secretary & C.E.O.

Tana River County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 181 – 70101

Hola

Email: public.service@tanariver.go.ke

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 12th January 2018.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The County Public Service Board of Tana River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Women and physically challenged persons are encouraged to apply.