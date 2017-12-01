Government Jobs in Kenya - Ministry of Agriculture

Financial Management Specialist

(ONE POSITION):V/NO.7/2017

Remuneration: Negotiable

Terms of Service: One (1) year Contract

Reporting and location: The Consultant will be based at State Department of Fisheries and the Blue Economy offices in Nairobi and will report to Acting Director General (Project Coordinator) and work closely with the World Bank Team for guidance and advice.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Membership with professional bodies such as ICPAK, ACCA, CIMA.

· Masters degree in Finance, Accounting, Auditing, Public Financial Management or Business Administration.

· At least 10 years experience in Financial Management, Pubic Finance Management, Public Administration, Business Administration, Organizational Development, Economics, Public Finance Management or related fields;

· Bachelors degree in any relevant discipline; Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or Financial Management;

· At least (5) years of demonstrated work experience as a Technical Advisor in Financial Management;

· Must have good knowledge of Financial Management policies and procedures of the GoK, Multilateral Financial Institutions (e.g. the World Bank) and development co-operation agencies; as well as good knowledge of the institutional, technical, and commercial aspects of financial management;

· Excellent skills in project management demonstrated in previous jobs;

· Proven track record in working effectively within multidisciplinary teams;

· Computer proficiency in standard office applications (Spread sheets, word processing, Internet Explorer), excellent communication, interpersonal and team working skills; and

· Fluency in English.

Duties

The Financial Management Consultant will provide support to the Finance and Administration department of KEMFSED, to ensure that throughout KEMFSED implementation there are adequate financial management systems in place both at HQ, sub-national levels and at MDAs (where relevant) and that the KEMFSED is adhering to the PFM stipulations made in the PFM Act 2012.

Specific duties and responsibilities will include:

· Maintaining and operating the WB projects designated account and making payments to contractors and service providers and verifying and authorizing payments for all activities under the project;

· Working closely with the Principal Accountant Controller (PAC) to oversee and guarantee compliance with financial covenants such as submitting quarterly Interim Unaudited Financial Reports (IFRs), maintaining internal controls over projects expenditure and engaging external auditors;

· Facilitating the training of staff members and other stakeholders on World Bank policies and procedures;

· Preparing a financial management manual, establishing chart of accounts and having a computerized accounting system installed to carry out activities in accordance with the agreed procedures and provisions of the WB Loan/Grant Agreement, and the national laws and regulations;

· Maintaining proper accounting records and preparing financial statements that provide true and fair view and are in compliance with the WB Financial Accounting, Reporting and Audit Handbooks;

· Maintaining the projects bank accounts, organizing the process disbursements of amounts from the Loan/Grant account and replenishment;

· Ensuring a proper management and disbursement of projects funds following a sound accounting, budgeting, financial control and audit procedures acceptable to the World Bank Group and the Government of Kenya;

· Managing and maintaining designated and operation accounts and their reimbursements;

· Together with the Project National Coordinator and the Teams within the KEMFSED, preparing the project’s budget;

· Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports for the Project National Coordinator and arranging timely financial information for internal and external; audits of project accounts;

· Ensuring that all project transactions are booked timely and accurately;

· Preparing all request for payments;

· Preparing withdrawal applications and their supporting documents according to the World Bank procedures;

· Maintaining contracts signed under the project and execution of payments under such contracts;

· Reconciling World Bank Disbursements and SOE records to projects accounting records;

· Carrying out control and filing of all payment documents, invoices and other financial documents relating to project transactions;

· Ensuring that all documents are kept in safe custody and are readily made available to the independent auditor and World Bank Supervision Missions for examination;

· Facilitating the audit of project accounts by independent auditors

· Taking prompt remedial action in respect to irregularities detected by the Auditor or World Bank;

· Ensuring implementation and compliance with the provisions of the legal agreements between the GoK and WB and with the Project Implementation Manual;

· Cooperating with World Bank, Government and other partners to improve project financial management, particularly in terms of following up the action points agreed in the project legal documents, during the World Bank supervision missions and the recommendations of external auditors; and

· Providing the Auditor with access to copies of all the necessary documentation, information and supporting materials.





Lead Technical Consultant





(ONE POSITION):V/NO.5/2017

Remuneration: Negotiable

Terms of Service: One (1) year Contract

Reporting and location: The Consultant will be based at the State Department of Fisheries and the Blue Economy offices in Nairobi and will report to the Acting Director General (Project Coordinator) and work closely with the World Bank Team for guidance and advice.

Requirements

· Masters degree in a discipline related to fisheries management, fisheries or aquatic sciences, marine and fisheries ecology, aquaculture, mariculture, or equivalent field;

· The Expert will have not less than 10 years’ continuous experience in the public sector and demonstrated experience in GoK and donor funded projects and capacity building;

· Experience and knowledge in project development procedures and legislations of the GoK will be required. Minimum experience in the last 3 years in project proposal development in the public sector for large donor/GoK funded project; and

· Good knowledge of project development policies and procedures of multilateral financial institutions especially the World Bank

Competencies

· Proven track record in working effectively within multidisciplinary teams

· Computer proficiency in standard computer office applications

· Excellent communication, interpersonal and team working skills

· Excellent oral and written skills in English

· Strong report writing and analytical skills

Duties

· Assist the Project Coordinator in developing the detailed design of the project, and all project documents (e.g., procurement plan, communications plan);

· Support the Project Coordinator and other key stakeholders in ensuring the project is developed through a consultative process, and by reflecting best practices and lessons learned from similar projects, particularly in Kenya;

· Develop and maintain a road map outlining key preparatory tasks and deliverables required to develop the project design; and monitor and ensure road map targets, timeline and deliverables are being met;

· Maintain strong linkages and communication within the PPT, the World Bank task team and other stakeholders as needed for meeting road map targets;

· Work closely with the Project Coordinator and procurement specialists of the PPT, and provide support to the procurement processes of individual consultants and consultancy firms as needed;

· Technically oversee and provide guidance to recruited consultants and consultancy firms to ensure associated deliverables are of high quality, timely delivered, and in line with ToR requirements;

· Support individual consultants and consultancy firms, and the PPT in organizing meetings, missions, and workshops, as needed to advance project preparation;

· Monitor project preparation progress against targets and deadlines;

· Review other government or development partner projects and activities that may be relevant to this project, and ensure the various efforts are complementary and not duplicative;

· Participate in technical project discussions, project preparation missions and negotiations, and other events as identified by the Project Coordinator; and

· Undertake other relevant ad-hoc activities as requested by the Project Coordinator.

· Under the guidance of the Project Coordinator and the World Bank team, prepare the draft Project Implementation Manual (PIM)

· by obtaining information from various studies, and ensure its consistency with the Project Appraisal Document (which is being prepared by the World Bank).

· Revise the draft PIM based on feedback and comments received from all stakeholders, and ensure the document is consistent with the World Bank requirements for a condition of negotiations/effectiveness;

· Draft Terms of Reference (ToR) for key Project Coordination Unit personnel for the implementation of the Project; and

· Undertake other relevant ad-hoc activities as requested by the Project Coordinator.





Procurement Specialist





(ONE POSITION)V/NO.6/2017

Remuneration: Negotiable

Terms of Service: One (1) year Contract

Reporting and location: The Consultant will be based at the State Department of Fisheries and the Blue Economy offices in Nairobi and will report to the Acting Director General (Project Coordinator) and work closely with the World Bank Team for guidance and advice.

Requirements

· Masters degree in any of the following areas; Supply Chain Management, Statistics, Business Law, Finance, Accounting, Economics or a relevant discipline;

· Bachelors in business related degree, in Supply Chain Management, Statistics, Business Law, Finance, Accounting, Economics or a relevant discipline;

· Final diploma from chartered institute of purchasing and supply (CIPS), or final diploma in supply chain management from a recognized institution

· Current membership of a professional institution such KISM, or CIPS;

· At least 7 years continuous experience in the public sector and demonstrated experience in GoK and donor funded projects and capacity building;

· Experience and knowledge in procurement procedures and legislations of the Government of Kenya will be required.

· Minimum experience in the last 3 years in procurement and contract management in the public sector for large donor/GoK funded project

· Must have good knowledge of procurement policies and procedures of multilateral financial institutions especially the World Bank as well as good knowledge of the institutional, technical, and commercial aspects of procurement in line with the Public

· Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 and other relevant legislation, policies, manuals, and guidelines.

Competencies

· Proven track record in working effectively within multidisciplinary teams.

· Computer proficiency in standard computer office applications

· Excellent communication, interpersonal and team working skills

· Excellent oral and written skills in English and Kiswahili

· Knowledge and experience in designing and conducting training.

Duties

· The procurement expert will guide the implementation team in all procurement activities planned under the Project preparation advance (PPA) funded by World Bank in compliance with the World Bank Procurement Regulations for Borrowers and as appropriate with GOK procurement regulations. Specifically:

· Observe, understand and implement all the project documents consistent with the Financing Agreement;

· Assist in the preparation, consolidation and monitoring of Procurement Plans ;

· Provide support in developing invitations for bids (IFB), requests for expressions of interest (ROEI) and Terms of Reference (TOR) for all procurement activities;

· Assist in preparation of bidding documents for Goods, Works and Non-consulting services and Request for Proposals in conformance with the World Bank Regulations as well as the GoK procurement regulations, where applicable;

· Assist in the preparation of evaluation criteria, templates, contract conditions including issues of performance guarantee, advance payment guarantee, insurance, liquidated damages, contract execution schedule, payments, delays, compensation events, contract extension, quality control, disputes, claims parties’ obligations, guidelines and procedures;

· Ensure quality of Procurement Documents, evaluation reports, contract documents before they are submitted to the World Banks for review and Clearance;

· Assist in drafting, signing and monitoring of contracts;

· Assist in the preparation and submission of procurement status reports and procurement performance reviews and reporting;

· Support the agencies to handle technical, commercial and legal aspects of procurement at all stages of the project cycle;

· Provide operational advice to the agencies on concepts, policies and procedures for procurement of goods and services and selection of consultants; and

· Support the team to complete a Project Procurement Strategy for Development (PPSD), as part of the Project preparation process and must be completed prior to loan negotiations with the Bank. A PPSD is a structured, analytical approach that is designed to support procurement planning with the aim of developing the right procurement approach that enables Borrowers to achieve value for money with integrity in delivering sustainable development.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

Each application should have a detailed CV and a covering letter indicating the reference number for the position. Copies of relevant

document must be attached.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries avails equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans. Women, Persons living with disabilities, the marginalized and Minorities who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply.

Completed applications should be submitted to:

DIRECTOR GENERAL

KENYA FISHERIES SERVICE

P.O. BOX 48511 –00100

NAIROBI

Or hand delivered to Maji House 3rd Floor Room 330 on or before 27th December, 2017.

Please Note

The advert and complete TOR can also be accessed from the website of the Ministry; www.kilimo.go.ke.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Ag. Director General

For: Principal Secretary