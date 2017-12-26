Gem MP under fire for recording and leaking the VIDEO of drunk RAILA ODINGA in Bondo during Christmas.

Tuesday, 26 December 2017 - A video showing NASA leader, Raila Odinga, drunk as a fish addressing friends and family on Christmas Eve has gone viral online.





From the short clip, the former Prime Minister was assuring his friends that he will lead Kenyans to Canaan by all means.





The video has elicited mixed reactions on social media with NASA supporters castigating the person who leaked the video online.





While it is Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who first put it on social media, it has emerged that Gem MP, Elisha Odhiambo, is the one who secretly filmed Odinga and leaked it.





You can…



