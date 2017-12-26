For men, why having S£X with a PR@ST!TUT£ is cheaper and safer than sleeping with a SLAY QUEEN

Tuesday, 26 December 2017 - This is a must read for men.





You better sleep with a pr@st!tut3 than those slay queens you keep on salivating on.





Now, before I get the Bible-hugging Christians try to crucify me, let us note that prostitution though illegal in Kenya, is rampant because of poverty.





Therefore, before you start casting stones in my direction, let us try to focus on what created the problem and not on how I am shining new light on it.





Prost!tut3s are actually safe, and can get you all 'giddy and comely' for much less, compared to slay queens.





The…



