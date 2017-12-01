Finance Officer Job in Kenya

KANCO is membership network of organizations including: Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs), Community Based Organization (CBOs), Faith Based Organization (FBOs), Private Sector, Research and Learning Institutions responding to HIV & AIDS and TB in Kenya. It is an accredited Linking Organization with the International HIV & AIDS Alliance.





Our mission is to provide leadership, promote collaboration and enhance capacity among Civil Society organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to respond to HIV & AIDS and TB at the community level.

Guided by the vision – healthy people, empowered communities, over time KANCO has evolved to become a premier agency for sensitizing, mobilizing and promoting collaboration among civil society organizations (CSOs) working in Kenya and in sub-saharan Africa.

KANCO is recruiting a Finance Officer who will be based in Mombasa.

Responsibilities

· Ensure timely accounting for all grants and in accordance with the donor grant agreement(s) and KANCO policies.

· Support in preparation of budgets, cash flow forecasts and implementing appropriate budgetary controls;

· Reviewing and ensuring that all payments support documentation are in line with the laid down policies and procedures before processing of payments are made;

· Ensuring that the finance system’s accounting routine actions are adequately handled .

· Monitoring bank accounts and ensuring adequate liquidity is maintained Developing financial analysis tools that can generate financial information for decision making based on the Accounting database;

· Managing of petty cash

· Preparing timely and accurate monthly quarterly and annual financial reports

· Support in the preparation of organization audits;

Qualifications

· Degree in Finance/Business Administration with additional professional qualification (CPA)

· Atleast 5 years of finance and accounting experience in a similar post in the NGO sector with adequate exposure to project accounting, financial management including budgeting, grants and contracts.

· Understanding of finance records reconciliations.

· Must have demonstrable hands-on experience with an accounting system. Experience

· Ability to work independently in a rapidly changing professional environment with a view towards establishing administrative procedures and protocol that will ensure optimal functioning of the operation

· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills;

How to Apply





Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and CV, stating the current and expected salary before 29th December 2017 to jobs@kanco.org.

The email subject should read Finance Officer- Mombasa