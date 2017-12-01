Finance Assistant Job in Kenya - UN

Finance Assistant

Provide support to the country office, as related to the preparation and monitoring of budget estimates, financial transactions, e-imprest, journalization, and liquidation of payments and facilitate the timely transfer of funds for Programme activities. Provide assistance to national and international staff and non staff on all issues related to financial matters.

Responsibilities

· Administer the E-Imprest system, Ensure proper implementation of financial procedures, systems and internal controls according to Global Management System (GSM) instructions and WHO rules. Select and enter data from variety of documents, ensure accuracy in calculations and attach necessary supporting invoices or receipts of payments and payment authorizations.

· Record all expenses and receipts in the e-imprest and reflect it in the GSM in a timely manner. Monitor the unposted items in the cash book and take necessary steps to clear them in coordination with Global Service Center (GSC).

· Initiate, verify and process financial transactions and payments for WRO office and sub-offices related to staff and non staff costs, purchase orders, local purchases, etc, based on authorizations received from EMRO and GSC. Process e-imprest transactions and monitor imprest GL’s including processing and reviewing of purchase orders for services – Imprest, DFC’s, GES snd other activities with the aim to ensure accuracy of financial data, adequacy of supporting documents and maintenance of proper accounting records.

· Reconcile country office cash books and justify any difference in reconciliation; prepare cash counts and to reconcile with the cashbook on a monthly basis

· Follow up on the transfer of program funds and award budgeting GSM workplans. Monitor awards expiry dates, alert responsible staff, and initiate action for expenditure batches. Review and follow up on encumbrances and unapplied receivable balances, process and monitor revisions of amounts vis-à-vis award distribution by SO/OWER

· Compare cash books with bank statements to compute gain and loss in exchange rate on monthly basis and liaison with officials of local banks to obtain day-to-day information on exchange rates, Prepare financial tables, special reports and other ad-hoc reports. Initiate correspondence and answer queries related to area of work.

· Replace and assist other colleagues in the team and perform other related financial and administrative duties as required

Achievement Activities Include:

· Clean statement of account are submitted to Budget and Finance Office, EMRO, through maintaining internal expenditure control systems which ensures completeness of required documentation/approvals/clearances.

· Funding/budgeting problems are identified and reported, discrepancies are reported to project managers and alternatives to ensure alignment and compliance with business rules and financial practices.

· Financial records are monitoring systems are maintained to record and reconcile expenditures, balances, statements and other data for day to day transactions. Updated and well maintained financial filing systems and records (electronic and hard copies).

How to Apply

Your application should be send to the address below indicating the position applied in the email subject by close of business Tuesday 29th December 2017. It should include a cover letter & a detailed CV (as one document in PDF format) with your contact details.

WHO Somalia Liaison Office

UN Complex Gigiri

Nairobi, Kenya

Or send a soft copy to Halima Munye at munyeh@who.int

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.