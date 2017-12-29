Fat MUDAVADI must apologize to Jubilee and WAMALWA for hiring goons to beat him and chase him away - BUKUSU leaders

Friday December 29, 2017 - Jubilee Party leaders from Western Kenya have given Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, 24 hours to apologise to the Bukusu fraternity for the chaotic incident involving Water Minister Eugene Wamalwa.





On Boxing Day, NASA supporters forced Wamalwa to leave the Maragoli Cultural Festival saying they did not want a Jubilee leader at the function.





Sources revealed that Mudavadi, who is a top NASA leader, hired goons to…



