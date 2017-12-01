Facts about MSANDO’s death as revealed by KTN’s investigative reporter DENNIS ONSARIGO, this is SHOCKING.

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - KTN’s investigative reporter, Dennis Onsarigo, has carried out an investigative piece on the death of the late IEBC boss, Chris Msando.





Here are facts on Msando’s death as revealed by Dennis Onsarigo.





1. Msando's car was parked outside anniversary towers before he left with a man.



2. They left f or a night out but Msando's car was apparently found at Roysambu area.



3. A security man on duty claims that he saw a medium height man with glasses getting out of the car.



4. The man who left with Msando from Anniversary Towers was later identified as Dan Kinyua.



5. He is a director of an IT Company seeking tender to provide the Results Transmission System for the August 8th elections.



6. He is a confidant of two senior government officials; a state house operative and the head of public service.



7. When asked by DCI where he went to after he left Msando, Dan claimed that he went to a pub in Kilimani.



8. When asked the same question by Msando's family member and his friend, he gave two blatantly contradicting answers.



9. That he was traveling to Central Kenya and that he…



