DIAMOND & ZARI throw a lavish birthday party for their son, NILLAN, in South Africa – See PHOTOs

Monday, 25 December 2017 - Diamond Platinumz and his wife, Zari Hassan, threw an epic birthday party for their son, Nillian, over the weekend.





The celebrity couple, who have been at loggerheads recently over Diamond’s philandering, put their issues aside to give Nillian a birthday party fit for a prince.





No expense was spared as Diamond made sure his family and his boys made it to the celebration in down SA.





See photos in the next page



