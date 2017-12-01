Debt Collectors Jobs in Kenya (10 Vacancies)

Job Vacancies: Debt Collectors





10 Positions



Swipe recoveries is a leading debt collection and investigation company in Kenya.





We are seeking highly motivated and energetic individuals who will be responsible for the management of the designated portfolio of bad debts outsourced to us by our clients with the objective of putting in place strategies to recover the full amounts.





Main Accountabilities

· Monitor all accounts allocated on a daily basis and take appropriate actions all geared to securing full recovery through application of sound credit judgment within pre-determined guidelines.

· Undertake all forms of communication with the debtors which include but not limited to

1. Calling debtors

2. Sending SMS

3. Sending demand letters

4. Arranging for field visits

5. Scheduling meetings with debtors to visit office

· Analyze files allocated to you and make appropriate decision on the appropriate measures to be taken

· Recommend accounts within own portfolio for skip tracing, repossession, investigation, closure and any other further remedies to your line manager.

· Prepare daily, weekly, and monthly reports, and any other form of reports as may be required by the management from time to time.

· Work together with the designated officer from the Client to obtain updates on payments, and ensure any disputes are resolved within 72 hours, through your team leaders/manager

· Support the business objectives through demonstrating satisfactory levels of performance as per set targets, and through cost cutting initiatives

· Ensure proper documentation of any issues/actions relating to files within own portfolio

· Perform any other duties that may be allocated by the management from time to time

Skills / Competencies

· Inter-personal skills

· Negotiation skills

· Debt recovery techniques

· Analytical skills

· Communication and presentation skills

· Organization and time management skills

· Listening skills

· Proficiency in MS applications especially Excel

Knowledge and Experience

· High degree of personal skills when dealing with a range of people and situations

· Excellent computer skills and ability to learn new software/applications quickly

· Good knowledge of general canons of good lending and credit risk assessment

Qualifications

· College education, a university degree an added advantage

· Prior experience dealing with customers/debtors

· Prior experience in a lending environment

· Exceptional aspects of demands of the role

· The nature of the job requires decisive individuals with ability to deliver unpleasant messages to the

· debtors and assertive enough to get the debtors pay off the entire debt

Behaviors / Values



Your conduct must be guided by the following core values;

· Integrity

· Courtesy

· Confidentiality

· Responsiveness

· Innovativeness and creativity

· One Team

· Respect

If you meet the above qualifications send your application quoting the job title (Debt Collector) toinfo@swiperecoveries.com not later than 31st December 2017.



The Operations Director,

Swipe Recoveries Experts Limited,

P.O. Box 69786 – 00400,

Nairobi, Kenya.



NB: We do not charge any fee for receiving or reviewing your CV.



