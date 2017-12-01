Customer Service Representative Job in Kenya

Safepak Limited



Job Title: Customer Service Representative



Reporting To: Sales & Admin Manager



Responsibilities

· Managing incoming calls and customer service inquiries

· Identifying and assessing customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction.

· Writing down customer orders and issue the orders to dispatch

· Ensuring that Payments for cash sales are done before receipts for any order are generated.

· Coordinate on delivery of customer’s order to ensure all the deliveries have been done on time.

· Give instructions in the evening to ensure that all trucks have been loaded in the evening for the morning deliveries.

· Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication.

· Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools

· Meet personal/customer service team sales targets and call handling quotas

· Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution, keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents.

· Follow communication procedures, guidelines and policies

· Recommends potential products to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs. Prepares product reports by collecting and analyzing customer information. Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

· Take the extra mile to engage customers.

Skills and Competencies

· Diploma/ Degree in any business course

· 1-2 years of Experience in a dynamic environment

· Must be mature, result Oriented, keen to details and be able to commit themselves fully to the duties assigned.

· Should posse’s excellent communication, organization and interpersonal skills.

· Must be 27 years and above.

Salary 25,000/=