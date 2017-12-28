CHILOBA reveals why Dr. ROSELYN AKOMBE sneaked through Dubai like a thief - Everybody was wrong including JAKOM

Thursday December 28, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has finally broken his silence about the bungled August 8th poll that was nullified by the Supreme Court.





In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Chiloba said that the August 8th poll was one of the most credible polls in the history of Kenya, though it was nullified by the Supreme Court.





Chiloba also shared insight on Commissioner Roselyn Akombe’s exit days before the…



