Chief Financial Accountant Job in Kenya

Chief Financial Accountant

Our client in a dairy Industry is urgently looking for a Chief Financial Accountant to join their dedicated team.

Role Purpose

This role supports financial decision-making information by collecting, analyzing, investigating, and reporting financial data.

Responsibilities

· Prepare detailed monthly accounts to the agreed standards and guidelines

· Preparation and submission of all statutory returns

· Managing the receipts and deposits of cash and bank transactions, including foreign transfers

· Maintaining the fixed assets register.

· Assisting with the preparation of year-end accounts and providing information for external auditors.

· Assisting with the preparation of the annual budget and quarterly forecasts.

· Suggesting updates to the accounting manual and procedures as appropriate.

· Advising and updating the Head of Finance on any irregularities or concerns about invoices or any other financial matters.

· Liaising with the bank and daily online checking of the bank accounts.

· Liaising with the finance team to provide financial analysis on all aspects of project budgets.

· Assisting the projects team to monitor and evaluate project quarterly accounts

· Monitoring currency exchange rates.

· Assist with the preparation of monthly management accounts, to be distributed to management on a timely basis. These reports include Profit and Loss Statements, Balance Sheets and Debtors Reports.

· Assist with the analytical review of month end results for discussion with the Head of Finance

· Preparation of monthly Business Activity Statements and Tax statements

· Continuously review the systems to ensure they are meeting the needs of the organization and to exploit the benefit of the software.

· Manage and protect the financial information and records of the group as relevant to their task.

· Ad-hoc assistance to the Head of Finance.

Key competencies include

· Advanced analytical skills

· Ability to think/ plan on a strategic level coupled with advanced presentation skills.

· Advanced communication and interpersonal skills.

· Excellent command of both written and spoken English

· Good influencers with the ability to inspire others.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in commerce or a business related field. Postgraduate degree would be an advantage

· Cumulative 10 years of working experience in Finance/ Accounting

· Full professional accounting certification

· Membership to a relevant professional body (ICPAK, ACCA) is mandatory

· At least ten years’ progressive experience in Accounting.

· Demonstrated success in supervising/ mentoring and training of finance teams.

· 4-5 years’ experience at a comparative role. Prior experience in an FMCG setup

