Chief Financial Accountant Job in Kenya

Chief Financial Accountant
Our client in a dairy Industry is urgently looking for a Chief Financial Accountant to join their dedicated team.
Role Purpose
This role supports financial decision-making information by collecting, analyzing, investigating, and reporting financial data.

Responsibilities

·         Prepare detailed monthly accounts to the agreed standards and guidelines
·         Preparation and submission of all statutory returns
·         Managing the receipts and deposits of cash and bank transactions, including foreign transfers
·         Maintaining the fixed assets register.
·         Assisting with the preparation of year-end accounts and providing information for external auditors.
·         Assisting with the preparation of the annual budget and quarterly forecasts.
·         Suggesting updates to the accounting manual and procedures as appropriate.
·         Advising and updating the Head of Finance on any irregularities or concerns about invoices or any other financial matters.
·         Liaising with the bank and daily online checking of the bank accounts.
·         Liaising with the finance team to provide financial analysis on all aspects of project budgets.
·         Assisting the projects team to monitor and evaluate project quarterly accounts
·         Monitoring currency exchange rates.
·         Assist with the preparation of monthly management accounts, to be distributed to management on a timely basis. These reports include Profit and Loss Statements, Balance Sheets and Debtors Reports.
·         Assist with the analytical review of month end results for discussion with the Head of Finance
·         Preparation of monthly Business Activity Statements and Tax statements
·         Continuously review the systems to ensure they are meeting the needs of the organization and to exploit the benefit of the software.
·         Manage and protect the financial information and records of the group as relevant to their task.
·         Ad-hoc assistance to the Head of Finance.
Key competencies include
·         Advanced analytical skills
·         Ability to think/ plan on a strategic level coupled with advanced presentation skills.
·         Advanced communication and interpersonal skills.
·         Excellent command of both written and spoken English
·         Good influencers with the ability to inspire others.

Requirements

·         Bachelor’s degree in commerce or a business related field. Postgraduate degree would be an advantage
·         Cumulative 10 years of working experience in Finance/ Accounting
·         Full professional accounting certification
·         Membership to a relevant professional body (ICPAK, ACCA) is mandatory
·         At least ten years’ progressive experience in Accounting.
·         Demonstrated success in supervising/ mentoring and training of finance teams.
·         4-5 years’ experience at a comparative role. Prior experience in an FMCG setup
