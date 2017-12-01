Chief Financial Accountant Job in Kenya

Chief Financial Accountant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 11:06
Our client in a dairy Industry is urgently looking for a Chief Financial Accountant to join their dedicated team.
Role Purpose
This role supports financial decision-making information by collecting, analyzing, investigating, and reporting financial data.
Responsibilities
· Prepare detailed monthly accounts to the agreed standards and guidelines
· Preparation and submission of all statutory returns
· Managing the receipts and deposits of cash and bank transactions, including foreign transfers
· Maintaining the fixed assets register.
· Assisting with the preparation of year-end accounts and providing information for external auditors.
· Assisting with the preparation of the annual budget and quarterly forecasts.
· Suggesting updates to the accounting manual and procedures as appropriate.
· Advising and updating the Head of Finance on any irregularities or concerns about invoices or any other financial matters.
· Liaising with the bank and daily online checking of the bank accounts.
· Liaising with the finance team to provide financial analysis on all aspects of project budgets.
· Assisting the projects team to monitor and evaluate project quarterly accounts
· Monitoring currency exchange rates.
· Assist with the preparation of monthly management accounts, to be distributed to management on a timely basis. These reports include Profit and Loss Statements, Balance Sheets and Debtors Reports.
· Assist with the analytical review of month end results for discussion with the Head of Finance
· Preparation of monthly Business Activity Statements and Tax statements
· Continuously review the systems to ensure they are meeting the needs of the organization and to exploit the benefit of the software.
· Manage and protect the financial information and records of the group as relevant to their task.
· Ad-hoc assistance to the Head of Finance.
Key competencies include
· Advanced analytical skills
· Ability to think/ plan on a strategic level coupled with advanced presentation skills.
· Advanced communication and interpersonal skills.
· Excellent command of both written and spoken English
· Good influencers with the ability to inspire others.
Requirements
· Bachelor’s degree in commerce or a business related field. Postgraduate degree would be an advantage
· Cumulative 10 years of working experience in Finance/ Accounting
· Full professional accounting certification
· Membership to a relevant professional body (ICPAK, ACCA) is mandatory
· At least ten years’ progressive experience in Accounting.
· Demonstrated success in supervising/ mentoring and training of finance teams.
· 4-5 years’ experience at a comparative role. Prior experience in an FMCG setup
How to ApplyIf qualified, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘Chief Financial Accountant’ on the subject line by 29th December 2017.