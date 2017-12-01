Broke ex-Arsenal defender, EMANUEL EBOUE, offered a job after revealing suicide attempt.

Tuesday, 26 December 2017 - Emmanuel Eboue has been handed a life-line by Turkish club, Galatasaray, after the former Arsenal defender revealed that he had contemplated suicide after a messy divorce battle with his estranged Belgian wife, Aurelie, stripped him of all of his assets.





The 34-year old’s financial woes shocked millions of football fans world over, after he admitted to being broke few years after earning millions of pounds at Arsenal and Galatasaray.





The Ivorian revealed that he had hit rock bottom and was...



