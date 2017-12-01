Banking Jobs in Kenya – Massive Internships Opportunities

Loan Officer Internship

Requirements

· Must be computer literate

· Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE

· Be at least 23 years and above

· Completed a Diploma in business administration, business management, cooperative management or its equivalent

· Be willing and ready to use a motorbike ( those with a valid riders license will have an added advantage)

· Be a person of high integrity, results-oriented, open to learning, fast learner, self-driven and a team player.

Finance & Data Entry Internship





Requirements

· Must be computer literate

· Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE

· Be at least 23 years and above

· Must have a minimum of CPA part 2

· Be willing and ready to use a motorbike ( those with a valid riders license will have an added advantage)

· Be a person of high integrity, results-oriented, open to learning, fast learner, self-driven and a team player.

HR & Administration Internship





Requirements

· Must be computer literate

· Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE

· Be at least 23 years and above

· Administration/management qualifications

· Be willing and ready to use a motorbike ( those with a valid riders license will have an added advantage)

· Be a person of high integrity, results-oriented, open to learning, fast learner, self-driven and a team player.

Registry Internship





Requirements

· Must be computer literate

· Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE

· Be at least 23 years and above

· Record management qualifications

· Be willing and ready to use a motorbike ( those with a valid riders license will have an added advantage)

· Be a person of high integrity, results-oriented, open to learning, fast learner, self-driven and a team player.

ICT Internship





Requirements

· Must be computer literate

· Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE

· Be at least 23 years and above

· ICT qualifications.

· Be willing and ready to use a motorbike ( those with a valid riders license will have an added advantage)

· Be a person of high integrity, results-oriented, open to learning, fast learner, self-driven and a team player.

We have offices in Embu, Nairobi, Nakuru, Marimanti, Maua, Nanyuki, Machakos, Nyahururu, Kitengela, Makueni, Tala, Kitui, Kibwezi, Mwingi, Masii, Nkubu, Kerugoya, Kiritiri, Nyeri, Mwea, Thika, Matuu, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Chuka, Mikinduri, Emali, Laare, Kasarani, Loitoktok, Limuru, Siakago, Rongai and Runyenjes.

Other departmental internship opportunities available in EMBU ONLY include;-

Candidates should have completed a relevant diploma in the area of interest.

How to Apply

Indicate the location and title as your email subject and send your application to the address below. Click here to download internship application form and attach your CV

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

P.O Box 2299

Embu – 60100

Email; recruitment@bimaskenya.com

Applications that do not follow the guidelines provided above will be disqualified.

Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified

Kindly note that this is an internship opportunity thus is not compensated.

BIMAS Kenya Limited is an equal opportunity employer.