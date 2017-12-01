Banking Interns in Kenya - Sales and Collections

4G Capital (4th Generation Capital) is a fintech providing credit services to those who require it most.





We provide rapidly accessible and affordable loans with strict affordability criteria to prevent unmanageable debt.





We are currently hiring Sales and Marketing interns . The internship lasts one month and upon successful completion, the interns will be deployed in our units as Loan Officers and Collections Officers.



Responsibilities

· Work in pairs with Loans Officers and Collections Officers

· Support and maintain an excellent work environment to achieve demanding targets

· Deliver first rate customer service

· Build excellent relationships with customer-partners and opinion leaders in catchment area

· .Assist in accurate and timely reporting of Management Information and market feedback to report on customer preferences, trends and market opportunities

· Assist in marketing activities

· Assist in lead generation

· Carry out customer education and maintain relationships

· Assist in renegotiating payment schedules

Requirements

· A good level of general education- Diploma or degree

· Computer literacy

· Education background in sales/Marketing or Business Administration

· Experience in a related field will be an added advantage

· Experience in a financial institution and dealing with customers at the bottom of the pyramid will also be an added advantage

Key Competencies



Customer Handling

· Sales and Business Development

· Enforcement of contract and repayment obligations

Administrative Support

· General support to all tasks

· Communications

· Small Branch Operations

· Information Collection

Personal Attributes

· Integrity and ability to work in consumer finance

· High Motivation

· Self starter-functional problem solver

· Process discipline- Ability to follow SOPs

Kindly headline your application Sales and Collections Interns Interviews, training and internship will be held in Nairobi.



Successful completion of the internship will lead to employment



If you are interested and meet the above requirements and competencies, kindly send your cv and cover letter detailing your suitability for the position applied for to careers@4g-capital.com