ATWOLI says UHURU and WAMALWA were behind the cancellation of his degree - That is why he was chased out like a dog!News, Politics 05:51
Thursday December 28, 2017 - Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, was chased out of a function in Mbale on Tuesday because the Luhya community is angry with Jubilee Party leaders.
Speaking in Kitale on Wednesday, Atwoli said Wamalwa was chased out like a dog because he was among leaders who conspired against him.
He said that the Jubilee leadership in Western ganged up to revoke an…
Page 1 2