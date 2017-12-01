Arsenal ace, AARON RAMSEY, buys the most expensive house in Wales worth over Ksh 600 million (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:16
Friday, 29 December 2017 - Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, has bought the most expensive house in Wales thought to be worth over £4.5million.
The breath-taking five-bed roomed mansion in Fairoak Farm boasts of gardens with fountains, a three-hole golf course, tennis court and a five-star hotel standard outdoor pool with hot tub and sauna.
It also has a helicopter pad meaning the 26-year-old is just an hour from Arsenal’s Colney training ground in London.
