Administrator Job in Kenya

Our client is in the wellness, beauty and aesthetic sector. They provide discrete and personalized services aimed at people seeking new confidence in their image as well as optimizing their present and future health and wellness. They are located in an upmarket area of Nairobi.

They are seeking for a highly motivated and self-driven candidate to fill in the following

Administrator

Accountabilities

· Managing the reception area

· Responding to inquiries on emails and telephone from clients and patients regarding the services provided

· Coordinating with the Accounts Department

· Managing the stock

· Supervising the running of the clinic through quality assurance of the housekeeping and staff

· Explaining to clients and patients about the ethos of the clinic

Competencies

· Relevant education in a similar field

· At least 2-3 years working experience in the same field

· Experience in Beauty and customer care will be an added advantage

· Have high level of confidentiality

· Good leadership skills

· Be self-motivated

· Have a flair and interest in the Art of Beauty

· Able to maintain a high level of order and hygiene

· Good communication and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to r ecruit@virtualhr.co.ke by Wednesday 3rd January 2018 clearly stating the subject heading “ADMINISTRATOR”. Include your daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.