Admin Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

RTI is an independent organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition.





Founded as a centerpiece of the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina in 1958, RTI offers innovative research and development and a full spectrum of multidisciplinary services. It has a worldwide staff of more than 5,000 people.





RTI's International Education Division supports education development around the world by strengthening education policy, management and practice in order to achieve measurable improvement in teaching and learning.





RTI anticipates staffing the following job position for TUSOME, a donor funded Project.





TUSOME Project is a national literacy intervention focused on curriculum support, teacher training and teaching material development to improve the quality of early grade instruction in formal and non-formal schools through a reading intervention.



Administrative Assistant (Nakuru)





The Administrative Assistant ensures that administrative systems in the Nakuru office are conducted according to all RTI policies, client regulations, standard operating procedures and good business practice.





In addition, the person provides reception, secretarial, administrative, logistics support management and basic procurement support to the Nakuru -based staff.





The person will facilitate effective communication between the Nakuru office and its key clients and partners.



Required qualifications and experience:

· A minimum of three (3) years relevant experience and a Bachelor’s Degree or a Higher Diploma in Administration or Secretarial studies.

· Additional preferred qualification: office management, business management or accounting; experience in logistics management, organizing workshops and training courses; preparing, monitoring budgets and petty cash management in an international organization; experience within the Not for Profit sector and familiarity with donor reporting requirements.

To apply, email your cover letter and CV to hrapplications@nb.rti.org by 5th January, 2018.



Applicants must include POSITION and REGION in the subject line of the email.





Please do not attach copies of certificates.





We regret that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.



