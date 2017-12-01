Accountant Job in Kenya – SACCO

Ukristo Na Ufanisi Wa Angilicana Sacco Ltd, a Christian Deposit Taking SACCO wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Accountant





Responsibilities

· Preparation of budgets and cash flow projections

· Monthly bank reconciliation

· Payroll preparation

· Preparation of monthly/weekly or periodical financial reports

· Preparation of books of accounts as per the accounting standards

· Assist the Chief Finance Officer to provide oversight of procurement process

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in business related area from a recognized University.

· CPA (K) or its equivalent or ACCA,

· 2 to 3 years’ experience at similar level in Deposit Taking Sacco or Financial Institution,

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with strong organization and planning skills as well as the ability to prioritize tasks and deliver assigned tasks within the set timelines

· Be of exemplary integrity

· Computer proficiency and working with Navision 2016 system will be an added advantage

How to Apply