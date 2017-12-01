Accountant Job in Kenya – SACCO

Accountant Job in Kenya – SACCOJobs and Careers 11:02
Ukristo Na Ufanisi Wa Angilicana Sacco Ltd, a Christian Deposit Taking SACCO wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Accountant
Responsibilities
· Preparation of budgets and cash flow projections
· Monthly bank reconciliation
· Payroll preparation
· Preparation of books of accounts as per the accounting standards
· Assist the Chief Finance Officer to provide oversight of procurement process
Requirements
· Bachelor’s degree in business related area from a recognized University.
· CPA (K) or its equivalent or ACCA,
· 2 to 3 years’ experience at similar level in Deposit Taking Sacco or Financial Institution,
· Two to three work experience in the Sacco sector or financial institutions.
· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with strong organization and planning skills as well as the ability to prioritize tasks and deliver assigned tasks within the set timelines
· Be of exemplary integrity
· Computer proficiency and working with Navision 2016 system will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae and details of current remuneration package by 27th December 2017 to: info@skillsglobal.co.ke.