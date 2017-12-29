A fresh General Election must be held in Kenya and you must face RAILA ODINGA again! KALONZO assures UHURU/ RUTO

A fresh General Election must be held in Kenya and you must face RAILA ODINGA again! KALONZO assures UHURU/ RUTONews, Politics 04:57
Friday December 29, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said the only dialogue NASA leaders can have with President Uhuru Kenyatta is how to conduct a fresh presidential elections in 2018.
Speaking in Kyondoni village at the home of former Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, who died early this month, Kalonzo said Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, must accept dialogue on electoral justice if they want the country to move on.
Kalonzo said foreign envoys in Kenya are…
