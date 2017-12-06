6 Compliance Officers Jobs in Kenya

Compliance Officer

REF: CO/7/2017 (6 POSTS)

Duties and responsibilities of the officer will include assisting the Compliance Manager or any other supervisor as may be appointed in various activities in data capture and analysis

Duties

· maintenance of data on mandatory reporting requirements such as direct procurement and disposal to employees;

· termination of procurement processes; publication of contract awards;

· annual procurement plans.

Requirements

· A bachelor’s degree in purchasing and supply, commerce, economics, law, information technology, engineering or related from a recognized institution.

· A professional diploma in purchasing and supply or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Ability to maintain confidence and trust regarding sensitive issues.

· Certificate/transcript in MS Office suite.

· Current membership to the Kenya Institute of Supply Management (KISM).

How to Apply

Note1: Applicants should note that an employee of PPRA can be deployed to work in any part of the country.

Note2:

All employees are entitled to the following benefits:

· Membership to Pension Scheme whose contributions levels are Employer 20% and

· Employee 10% of Basic Salary respectively.

· Insurance covers on Medical Benefits (Self & family), Group Life

· Group Personal Accident Insurance and WIBA.

Note3:

Applicants for the position of Compliance Officer II previously advertised on 7th October, 2016 are requested to re-apply.

Applicants who had responded to the job advertisement uploaded in the PPRA website on 24th November, 2017 to 27th November, 2017 need not re-apply.

The application submission closing date has been extended to 24th January, 2018.

Each application should be accompanied by a copy of the National Identity Card/Passport, PPRA Formal Application Form and attach copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

All applications should be clearly marked “Application for (indicate the position applied for)’’, on the envelope and submitted on or before 24th January, 2018 in any ONE of the following ways:

Hand delivered applications should be taken to the reception desk on 11th floor, National Bank Building, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.

Posted applications should be addressed to:

Director General

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority

11th Floor, National Bank Building

P.O. Box 58535-00200,

NAIROBI.

Interested applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution and in addition must, get clearance from the following bodies:

· Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;

· Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board;

· Self-Declaration Form acknowledged and stamped by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; a

· Police Clearance Certificate from the Criminal Investigation Department.

NOTE 4: Clearance from the above institutions will not be criteria for short listing of candidates.

However, short listed candidates will be required to provide evidence of clearance during the interviews.

Formal Application Form and details of job descriptions and specifications can be found on the PPRA website ( www.ppra.go.ke ).

If you have the required qualifications, please submit your detailed application to the address above by 24th January, 2018 quoting on the top of the envelope the job reference title for the position you are applying for.

PPRA is an equal employment provider and all Kenyans in their diversity, including the youth, women and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply. We recognize that our strength lies in the diversity of our staff.