30 Support Staff Jobs in Kenya (13-15K)

Senior Support Staff

JOB GROUP ‘D’ – 30 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 13,510 – 15,030 p.m (Job, Group “D”)

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Temporary.

Duties

· Cleaning

· Messengerial duties

· grounds maintenance and sanitary duties.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Certificate in computer application

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with certified copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public

Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke

Completed application forms should reach the

Cabinet Secretary’s office

Ministry of Defence,

P.O. Box 40668 -00100,

NAIROBI