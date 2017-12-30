30 Support Staff Jobs in Kenya (13-15K)Jobs and Careers 13:02
JOB GROUP ‘D’ – 30 POSTS
Basic Salary: Ksh. 13,510 – 15,030 p.m (Job, Group “D”)
House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment
Commuter Allowance: Ksh 3,000
Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000
Terms of Service: Temporary.
Duties
· Cleaning
· Messengerial duties
· grounds maintenance and sanitary duties.
Requirements
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and
· Certificate in computer application
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with certified copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public
Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke
Completed application forms should reach the
Cabinet Secretary’s office
Ministry of Defence,
P.O. Box 40668 -00100,
NAIROBI
or hand delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road, on or before 8th January, 2018.