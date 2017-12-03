3 Accountants Jobs in Kenya

3 Accountants Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 13:01
(Grade 8) HRA/DFLA/05/2017
Responsibilities
· Day-to-day operation in the accounting unit;
· Dealing with all accounting procedures and routine matters effectively;
· Performing basic range of Management accounting
· Assisting in preparation of final accounts and statements;
· Collecting and compiling data for budgeting purposes;
· General supervision of accounts staff including their training and development.
Qualification
· Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, or Business Management specializing in Finance or Accounting or any other related field from a recognized institution;
· Have attained full accounting qualifications (CPA (final),ACCA) or equivalent qualification;
· Have at least three (3) years’ relevant work experience;
· Be proficient in Financial management based computer application skills;
· Have demonstrated a high degree in work ethics and competencies.
How to Apply
Interested persons are required to download and duly fill the JOB APPLICATION FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR & ADM/HRP/01 from the NITA website. In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates,testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport with envelopes clearly marked the position being applied for and addressed to:
DIRECTOR GENERAL NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORIT P.O. Box 74494- 00200 NAIROBI.Applications must also be submitted by email to recruit@nita.go.ke to reach by Friday 19th January 2018 at 5.00p.m.