3 Accountants Jobs in Kenya

Accountant

(Grade 8) HRA/DFLA/05/2017

Responsibilities

· Day-to-day operation in the accounting unit;

· Dealing with all accounting procedures and routine matters effectively;

· Performing basic range of Management accounting

· Assisting in preparation of final accounts and statements;

· Collecting and compiling data for budgeting purposes;

· General supervision of accounts staff including their training and development.

Qualification

· Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, or Business Management specializing in Finance or Accounting or any other related field from a recognized institution;

· Have attained full accounting qualifications (CPA (final),ACCA) or equivalent qualification;

· Have at least three (3) years’ relevant work experience;

· Be proficient in Financial management based computer application skills;

· Have demonstrated a high degree in work ethics and competencies.

How to Apply

Interested persons are required to download and duly fill the JOB APPLICATION FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR & ADM/HRP/01 from the NITA website. In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates,testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport with envelopes clearly marked the position being applied for and addressed to: ​

DIRECTOR GENERAL NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORIT P.O. Box 74494- 00200 NAIROBI.

Applications must also be submitted by email to recruit@nita.go.ke to reach by Friday 19 th