2 Field Support Officers Jobs in Kenya

Reporting to: Assisted Network Program Manager with dotted line to LG Tech Team

Direct Reports: None

Location: Field Based

The Opportunity

Living Goods Kenya is co-designing with county governments, how to assist their networks of Community Health Volunteers and to provide technical assistance in implementing community health.

LG will provide hands-on support, to build and strengthen community health systems, implement mHealth technologies and performance management support.

County Governments recognize a need to implement innovative approaches to achieve significant results in key areas within the reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child health (RMNCH) space.

The goal of Living Goods support is to build capacity in order that high impact community health is managed by government and to fully owned by the Country Health Management Teams to ensure sustainability in the long term.

To support our ambitious goals in Kenya, we seek experienced, innovative and passionate individuals, with a strong-track record of delivering results, to join our Assisted Networks team as Technical Android Field Support Officers .

The Technical Field Support Officers will provide direct support on technology issues (Android phones/tablets and applications) to Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) and Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW) supervisors. The long term vision is to transition to government doing this role

Responsibilities

· Ensure that CHVs and CHEWs are supplied with appropriate technologies and equipment with the software application, analytics software and where appropriate data bundles

· Support the training of CHVs and CHEWs in the use of the software applications and supervisory tools, including dashboards

· Support CHEWs and other county health teams on field visits

· Provide CHEWs and CHVs with support on any technical issues with the phones and tablets

· Ensure CHVs are able to send key health messages through SMS to registered clients

· Support county health teams to access performance dashboards

· Provide support for mobile devices and applications to LG Staff and CHVs within the assigned region.

· Resolve technology (hardware & software) failures/faults within agreed time limits

· Implement mobile application upgrades as required

· Support rollout of new applications as relevant

· Keep a detailed record of assigned county systems and mobile devices/application issues for purposes of reference and implementing improvements

· Support management of all technology assets in the field as required

· Provide regular verbal and written reports as required

· Perform other professional duties as identified within the context of the role as directed by the organization.

Qualifications

· Diploma in IT or Computer Science required.

· Experience troubleshooting system and network problems and diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults;

· Training experience

· Experience operating and troubleshooting Android smartphones a must.

· Willingness to travel in the field.

· Strong customer focus

· Ability to manage and prioritize many open cases at one time

· Excellent listening and questioning skills, combined with the ability to interact confidently with clients to establish what the problem is and explain the solution;

· Ability to prioritize your workload

· Excellent verbal communications skills in both English and Kiswahili.

· Ability to work in a team and independently.

How to Apply

Click here to apply for the position of Technical Android Field Support Officers

Compensation

A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.