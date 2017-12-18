18 Government Jobs in Kenya - PPRA

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is established under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.





The Authority’s mission is ‘To facilitate access to procurement opportunities through enabling regulations that fosters value for money for national socio-economic development’.



Towards this end, the Authority is seeking to recruit results oriented professionals to fill the following vacant positions.



Principal Officer / Head of Regional Office









Ref: PO/4/2017





3 Posts



Job Descriptions and Specifications: Reporting to the General Manager, Technical Services, duties and responsibilities shall include managing a regional office and, in conjunction with the respective technical functional Managers at the headquarters, to facilitate the development and implementation of strategies for monitoring, evaluation and reporting on the smooth functioning of the public procurement system with a view to ensuring compliance to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 and its attendant regulations.





This includes undertaking procurement audits and assessments in procuring entities; contract and performance audits; handling of queries and complaints; investigations and enforcement including offering technical support and assisting the Authority in debarment of offending bidders and guiding staff to perform other Regulatory roles .



As the head of a regional office, the officer will also be responsible for management and coordination of administrative support to PPARB in the region and may act under delegated authority as the Secretary to PPARB.





In addition, the officer will oversee the management and administration of other institutional support services at a regional office, in line with work instructions as shall be provided by the respective functional Managers.



The key result areas include:



I. Compliance



a) Procurement Audit: Reviewing / assessing various procurement activities to establish their respective levels of compliance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.



b) Queries: Addressing procurement complaints raised by stakeholders and providing solutions guided by the Act.



c) Enforcement: Taking appropriate remedial actions against offenders who breach the provisions of the Act in consultation with the line Manager.



II. Policy



a) Data gathering: creation of central repository or data base pursuant to section (9m).



b) Policy Operationalization: Interpretation of procurement policy, dissemination of procurement policy guidelines, and recommending on various aspects of the policy.



c) Policy Review: Policy evaluation, and proposals on policy adjustments, deletions and addenda as necessary.



d) Monitoring the performance of the procurement system by gathering data and making reports to the Headquarters



e) Monitoring the preference and Reservation scheme and making necessary reports to the Headquarters in line with the Act and Regulations and PPRA guidelines



III. Administrative Review



a) Pre-Review: Preparatory activities for review cases to be undertaken in the region.



b) Review: Activities during review of cases by ARB – ensure provision of administrative services



c) Post-Review: Activities upon conclusion of review cases by ARB.



IV. Capacity Building



Coordinating and undertaking Capacity Building, mentoring and coaching in public procurement in the region.



V. Administration



Liaising with respective heads of the administration support services at the head office to ensure smooth administrative services at the regional office.



The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: purchasing, commerce, economics, law, engineering, information technology, or a related field from a recognized institution.

· Professional diploma in purchasing and supply from a recognized institution.

· Professional membership certificate from the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management.

· At least nine (9) years relevant experience.

· Certificate/transcript in MS Office suite.

· Must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Ability to maintain confidence and trust regarding sensitive issues.

· A master degree in a relevant field will be an added advantage.

Note 1: Applicants should note that an employee of PPRA can be deployed to work in any part of the country.



Note 2: All employees are entitled to the following benefits:

· Membership to Pension Scheme whose contributions levels are Employer 20% and

· Employee 10% of Basic Salary respectively.

· Insurance covers on Medical Benefits (Self & family), Group Life

· Group Personal Accident Insurance and WIBA.

Note 3:

· Applicants for the position of Compliance Officer II previously advertised on 7th October, 2016 are requested to re-apply.

· Applicants who had responded to the job advertisement uploaded in the PPRA website on 24th November, 2017 to 27th November, 2017 need not re-apply.

· The application submission closing date has been extended to 24th January, 2018.









Driver II









Ref: DR/12/2017





3 Posts



Job Descriptions and Specifications



The officer will report to the Principal Human Resource and Administration Officer. Duties and responsibilities will include driving the motor vehicle as authorized; carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, and tyre pressure; detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems; maintaining work tickets for vehicles assigned; ensuring security and safety of the vehicle on and off the road including the safety of the passengers and/or goods therein; and maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.



For appointment to this position, a candidate must have:

· At least three (3) years driving experience.

· O-level Certificate (D+).

· Driving License Class B / C / E with PSV endorsement.

· Appreciable proficiency in vehicle driving.

· Must demonstrate, by practical test as part of the time of interview, skills in handling vehicles and ability to drive defensively to avoid accidents and personal injuries.

· Must be a person of integrity, excellent interpersonal skills and a team player.

· Ability to maintain confidence and trust regarding sensitive issues.

Senior Officer / Regional Office









Ref: SO/5/2017





2 Posts



Job Descriptions and Specifications



Duties and responsibilities shall include assisting the Head of Regional Office in addressing complaints, reviews, development and implementation of procurement reviews (Audits), assessment, fraud and investigation strategies, guidelines and operation manuals; enforcement of recommended action plans; ensuring adherence to the mandatory reporting requirements to the Authority by procuring entities; and preparation of mandatory quarterly and annual reports.





In addition, the officer will assist the regional head in overseeing the management and administration of institutional support services in the regional office, in line with work instructions as shall be provided by the respective functional Managers.



The key result areas include:



I. Compliance



a) Procurement Audit: Reviewing / assessing various procurement activities to establish their respective levels of compliance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.



b) Queries: Addressing procurement complaints raised by stakeholders and providing solutions guided by the Act.



c) Enforcement: Taking appropriate remedial actions against offenders who breach the provisions of the Act in consultation with the line Manager.



II. Policy



a) Data Gathering: creation of central repository or data base pursuant to section (9m).



b) Policy Operationalization: Interpretation of procurement policy, dissemination of procurement policy guidelines, and recommending on various aspects of the policy.



c) Policy Review: Policy evaluation, and proposals on policy adjustments, deletions and addenda as necessary.



d) Monitoring the performance of the procurement system by gathering data and making reports to the Headquarters



e) Monitoring the preference and Reservation scheme and making necessary reports to the Headquarters in line with the Act, Regulations and PPRA guidelines



III. Administrative Review



a) Pre-Review: Preparatory activities for review cases to be undertaken in the region.



b) Review: Activities during review of cases by ARB – ensure provision of administrative services



c) Post-Review: Activities upon conclusion of review cases by ARB.



IV. Capacity Building



Coordinating and undertaking Capacity Building, mentoring and coaching in public procurement in the region.



V. Administration:



Liaising with respective heads of the administration support services at the head office to ensure smooth administrative services at the regional office.



Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: purchasing, commerce, economics, law, engineering, information technology, or a related field from a recognized institution.

· Professional diploma in purchasing and supply from a recognized institution.

· Professional membership certificate from the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management.

· At least six (6) years relevant experience.

· Certificate/transcript in MS Office suite.

· Must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Ability to maintain confidence and trust regarding sensitive issues.

· A master degree in a relevant field will be an added advantage.

Compliance Officer II









Ref: CO/7/2017





6 Posts



Job Descriptions and Specifications



Duties and responsibilities of the officer will include assisting the Compliance Manager or any other supervisor as may be appointed in various activities in data capture and analysis; maintenance of data on mandatory reporting requirements such as direct procurement and disposal to employees; termination of procurement processes; publication of contract awards; and annual procurement plans.



For appointment to this position, a candidate must have:

· A bachelor’s degree in purchasing and supply, commerce, economics, law, information technology, engineering or related from a recognized institution.

· A professional diploma in purchasing and supply or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Ability to maintain confidence and trust regarding sensitive issues.

· Certificate/transcript in MS Office suite.

· Current membership to the Kenya Institute of Supply Management (KISM).

Senior Legal Officer









Ref: SLO/5/2017





1 Post





Job Descriptions and Specifications



Reporting to the Corporation Secretary / Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs, the duties and responsibilities of the Officer will include to provide legal advice to the Authority; prepare and review contracts; review, advise and make recommendations on new legislation, rules and regulations; ensure legal, statutory and contractual compliance, carry out legal research on issues affecting the Authority; ensure effective representation of the Authority in court matters; carry out comprehensive analysis of evidence gathered in the course of investigations and prepare legal reports and briefs; and assist in Board Secretarial duties.



The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Law.

· Post graduate diploma in legal studies.

· Registered as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with a current practicing certificate.

· Served for a minimum period of four (4) years in legal practice.

· Certificate/transcript in MS Office suite.

· Must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Ability to maintain confidence and trust regarding sensitive issues.

· Membership to the Law Society of Kenya.

· Possession of qualifications as a Certified Public Secretary (CPS) will be an added advantage.

Legal Officer I









Ref: LO/6/2017





1 Post



Job Descriptions and Specifications



Duties and responsibilities will include the provision of legal services to PPRA on various matters, ensuring compliance with the legal framework, participating in the preparation of legal documents and briefs, handling litigation in court, preparation and analysis of cases for debarment hearings; and other duties as may be assigned by the Corporation Secretary.



The ideal job holder shall have at least two (2) years relevant experience in a similar position or as a practicing Advocate and a Bachelor’s degree in law from a recognized institution.





The candidate should be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of a relevant professional body.





In addition the candidate should be computer proficient.

· A Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized institution.

· Post graduate diploma in legal studies from a recognized institution.

· Registered as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with a current practicing certificate.

· Served for a minimum period of two (2) years in legal practice.

· Certificate/transcript in MS Office suite.

· Must be a person of integrity, excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Ability to maintain confidence and trust regarding sensitive issues.

· Membership to the Law Society of Kenya.

· Possession of qualifications as a Certified Public Secretary (CPS) will be an added advantage.

Senior Policy & Research Officer









Ref: SPRO/5/2017





1 Post



Job Descriptions and Specifications



Duties and responsibilities will include assisting the manager (policy & research) in analysis of proposals for the improvement of public procurement and disposal system; coordinating stakeholders’ consultations and preparation of requisite reports; preparation and dissemination of manuals and standard procurement documents to procuring entities and other relevant stakeholders.

In addition, duties will entail undertaking more complex statistical activities including drawing up survey questionnaires and conducting surveys, collect, collate, capture and analyze data on public procurement and disposal; computerization and analysis of data; writing and submitting reports on specific assignments.



For appointment to this position, a candidate must have:

· At least six (6) years relevant experience.

· A minimum of an upper second class honors degree in economics, or economics and mathematics, or economics and statistics from a recognized institution; or

· A minimum of an upper second class honors degree in any of the subjects enumerated above with a bias towards computer science, operations research, survey techniques and demographic techniques from a recognized institution; or

· A minimum of an upper second class honors degree in statistics with appropriate specialization from a recognized institution.

· Experience and knowledge of data analysis and data management techniques using SAS, SPSS, STATA, Access, Excel, and/or other databases.

· Experience with qualitative and quantitative research methods.

· Strong organizational, oral and written communication skills.

· Experience in proposal and report preparation.

· Must be a person of integrity, excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Ability to maintain confidence and trust regarding sensitive issues.

How to Apply



a) Each application should be accompanied by a copy of the National Identity Card / Passport, PPRA Formal Application Form and attach copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.



b) All applications should be clearly marked “Application for (indicate the position applied for)’’, on the envelope and submitted on or before 24th January, 2018 in any ONE of the following ways:



i. Hand delivered applications should be taken to the reception desk on 11th floor, National Bank Building, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.



ii. Posted applications should be addressed to:



Director General

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority

11th Floor, National Bank Building

P. O. Box 58535-00200,

Nairobi.



c) Interested applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution and in addition must, get clearance from the following bodies:

1. Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;

2. Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board;

3. Self-Declaration Form acknowledged and stamped by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and

4. Police Clearance Certificate from the Criminal Investigation Department.

NOTE 4: Clearance from the above institutions will not be criteria for short listing of candidates.





However, short listed candidates will be required to provide evidence of clearance during the interviews.



CLICK HERE to download the PPRA Formal Application Form or visit the PPRA website (www.ppra.go.ke).



If you have the required qualifications, please submit your detailed application to the address above by 24th January, 2018 quoting on the top of the envelope the job reference title for the position you are applying for.



PPRA is an equal employment provider and all Kenyans in their diversity, including the youth, women and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply. We recognize that our strength lies in the diversity of our staff.



Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



