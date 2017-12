18 Government Jobs in Kenya - PPRA

Reporting to the Corporation Secretary / Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs, the duties and responsibilities of the Officer will include to provide legal advice to the Authority; prepare and review contracts; review, advise and make recommendations on new legislation, rules and regulations; ensure legal, statutory and contractual compliance, carry out legal research on issues affecting the Authority; ensure effective representation of the Authority in court matters; carry out comprehensive analysis of evidence gathered in the course of investigations and prepare legal reports and briefs; and assist in Board Secretarial duties.