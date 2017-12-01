138 Government Jobs in Kenya - Ministry of Defense

Plumber

JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate award by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Senior Support Staff

JOB GROUP ‘D’ – 30 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 13,510 – 15,030 p.m (Job, Group “D”)

Terms of Service: Temporary.

Duties

· Cleaning

· Messengerial duties

· grounds maintenance and sanitary duties.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Certificate in computer application





Clerical Officer





JOB GROUP ‘F’ – 8 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 15,620 – 19,160 p.m

(Job, Group “F”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Duties

This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification.

Officers at this level will be deployed in the HRM Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services.

Specific duties will include

· compiling statistical records; sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

· maintaining an efficient filing system; processing appointments,

· promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

· computation of financial or statistical records based on

· routine or special sources of information; preparing payment vouchers;

· compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C – or its approved equivalent; and

· Proficiency in computer applications.





Carpenter





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Electrician





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre, the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Spray Painter





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer.

Duties entail basic spray-painting and maintenance of spray-painting tools and cleaning of the workplace

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Panel Beater





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer.

Duties

· basic removing of dents on vehicle and plant body parts,

· gas welding,

· soldering,

· brazing,

· replacement of vehicle body parts,

· straightening of chassis, repair

· of radiators and exhaust pipes.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Welder





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 4 POSTS

Basic Salary:Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer.

Duties entail use of basic arc and gas welding, metal cutting, marking out work pieces and cleaning of work place.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Draughtsman





JOB GROUP ‘H’ – 2 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 22,380 – 27,680 p.m. (Job, Group “H”)

Leave Allowance: (Once yearly) Ksh 4,000

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry grade for this cadre.

Duties

· level will involve preparation of circuit diagrams;

· scale elevations;

· drawing of figures; physical development plans for towns from sketches;

· charts and maps;

· drafting of simple regional plans from basic data and sketches;

· checking and confirmation of plans status and reproduction of graphics by means of photographic or other printing process;

· calculation of areas using planimeter and scales under the guidance of an experienced Draughtsman.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C plain, with at least a C in English, Mathematics, Physics/Physical Science, Geography, Technical Drawing or its approved equivalent

· Diploma in Building, Cartography, Physical Planning, Electrical/Electronics, Civil, Mechanical Engineering or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.





Mechanical





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 10 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Motor Electrician





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 5 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer. An officer at this level will be assigned simple duties in repair and maintenance works.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.





Cook





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 10 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This will be the entry grade for the Cooks cadre. An officer at this level will be on job training and will carry out duties under the supervision of a senior officer.

Duties

· preparation of raw foods for cooking;

· cleanliness of equipment used in production;

· maintaining hygiene by ensuring cleaning of the kitchen and its surroundings

· setting up and preparing equipment for use in food preparation and production

· alerting the supervisor of any defective equipment.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Craft Certificate in Food and Beverage Production, Sales and Service or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Attended a formal course lasting not less than two (2) months in Food

· Production organized by the Kenya Utalii College or other recognized institution.





Tailor





JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 10 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre and the officer will work under the supervision and guidance of a senior officer.

Duties

· stitching

· threading and needlework on work pieces

· cleaning of workplace and machines.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:-

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.









Waiter Assistant

JOB GROUP ‘E’ – 5 POSTS

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,490 – 16,250 p.m. (Job, Group “E”)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.

Duties

This will be the entry grade for the Cooks cadre. An officer at this level will be on job training and will carry out duties under the supervision of a senior officer.

Duties will include:

· cleaning floors and windows within the service area;

· cleaning glass ware, cups, trays and cutlery;

· wiping and arranging furniture in the restaurant;

· carrying out table set-up; wiping cutlery and glass ware;

· assisting in food and beverage service.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Craft Certificate in Food and Beverage Production, Sales and Service or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· have attended a formal course lasting not less than two (2) months in Food and Beverage Sales and Service organized by the Kenya Utalii College or other recognized institution.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with certified copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public

Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke

Completed application forms should reach the

Cabinet Secretary’s office

Ministry of Defence,

P.O. Box 40668 -00100,

NAIROBI

or hand delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road, on or before 8th January, 2018.