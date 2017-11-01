ZUMA wants UHURU/ RUTO to be overthrown by RAILA ODINGA – See who he met while in Zanzibar early this week

…I can attest that he met John Magufuli and South Africa’s Deputy President Cecil Ramaphosa,” said the ODM mole.





He further said:





“This is just but the beginning of the political onslaught against the Jubilee administration.”





“Raila is keen to restore constitutionalism.”





Traditionally, Magufuli and Ramaphosa are close allies of Odinga and have partnered in a number of areas including in leadership positions.





It is not clear yet whether Ramaphosa had the blessings of South African President Jacob Juma when he met secretly with Raila Odinga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



